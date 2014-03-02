Icy late tonight NW; wintry mix Monday metro area

(WRCB) - A cold front brings rain to the Tennessee Valley late this evening through the overnight, changing to wintry precipitation heading into Monday as temperatures drop fast.



Estimated Timing

10-Midnight EST: Rain moves into the Cumberland Plateau, including Grundy and Van Buren Counties.

Overnight: Rain spreads southeastward to the Chattanooga metro area (all TN counties), northeast Alabama, north Georgia, and western North Carolina. Also during the overnight rain changes to freezing rain along the Plateau and in high elevations of Bledsoe, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties. Up to 1/4" of ice accumulation is possible on trees, power lines, and elevated roads. Anticipate power outages and avoid travel in and to these areas.



6am-Noon EST: On the Plateau and in Bledsoe, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie Counties freezing rain changes to snow showers, tapering by around midday. In far northeast Alabama rain changes to freezing rain with up to 1/10" accumulation possible. Everywhere else the rain may mix with or change to snow showers before ending around the early afternoon hours.



Alerts



Winter Weather Advisory:

•Cumberland, Grundy, Marion, Van Buren Counties in Tennessee from 1am-1pm EST Monday

•Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie Counties from 4am-3pm EDT Monday

•Jackson County, Alabama from 1am-10am EST Monday



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. - Nick Austin