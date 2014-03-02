Senior Day Sayonara for Lady Mocs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HOSTS UNCG ON SENIOR DAY



WHAT TO KNOW:

-The celebration of Chattanooga's five senior players and one manager will take place AFTER the women's game on Sunday afternoon.

- The game will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Roundhouse

-Seniors Taylor Hall, Ashlen Dewart, Faith Dupree, Meghan Downes and Alex Black along with manager Shelby Hill will be honored on Senior Day





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com)--- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team will honor its seniors Sunday afternoon following its season finale game against UNCG at the McKenzie Arena. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. at the Roundhouse.

CHATTANOOGA vs. UNCG

UTC holds a 33-6 advantage over the Spartans after an 86-53 win earlier this season in Greensboro. The Spartans won the first four meetings between the two teams dating back to 1998, one year prior to Wes Moore's arrival in the Scenic City. After falling to UNCG 73-67 in the Southern Conference semifinals in 2000, UTC went on a tear and won the next 31-of-32 games. UNCG's last win over UTC was a 71-68 game at the Roundhouse in 2007. In the game earlier this season UTC shot 56.7 percent from the field including a 60.6 percent second half performance. Chattanooga dominated the paint 54-30 and the Lady Mocs' bench scored 35 points to UNCG's 16.

CHATTANOOGA (25-3, 17-0)

UTC will close out the season trying to keep several streaks intact including a 21-game win streak this season, a 38-game home court win streak and a 33-game Southern Conference win streak. The Lady Mocs are ranked first in the Southern Conference in seven categories and in the top three in several more. Taylor Hall is ranked fifth in the SoCon for scoring and third in rebounding while Ashlen Dewart is fourth for field goal percentage and 17th in scoring.

