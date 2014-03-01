Dalton man still missing after 2 weeks

The family tells Channel 3, Michael Lynn Franks' phone was found at a grey hound bus station, but from there the clues to their father's whereabouts have stopped and all they're getting are tips that lead to nowhere.



"All we hear is, ‘we've seen him', but where did you see him," said Misty Franks, Michael Franks' Daughter.



Christan Mauldin and Misty Franks tell Channel 3, tips are pouring in with people claiming they've seen their missing dad.



It's been two weeks since Michael Lynn Franks disappeared and his family hasn't stopped looking.



"We're trying to keep things normal and work and carry on with our daily lives because we have kids," said Mauldin. "We won't give up."



Franks' daughters tell us he suffers from schizophrenia and took medicine daily, or so they thought.



They say they found a higher pill count than what was supposed to be there, showing he wasn't taking it like he should.



"He was doing so good, that's why it's a shock," said Mauldin.



They believe he's having an episode and may not know what he's doing.



The family says it isn't the first time he's gone missing, however, it's the longest amount of time he's been away; which leaves them worried about the worst.



"That's what we keep trying to put off, but the more and more days go by we don't know, that's why if someone has seen him, we want them to contact the local police department," said Mauldin.



So the family plans to keep looking, looking for answers that lead to closure, whether good or bad.



"I hope that he shows up one day, but it's just horrible. It's like a nightmare that you just want to wake up from," said Misty Franks. "You are deeply loved and missed and if you are to see this, call one of us and let us know that you are ok!"



We spoke with the Dalton Police Department, they say there aren't many leads, but they do have reason to believe he could be in Tennessee.



They tell me they have been in contact with several Tennessee police departments in hopes of finding him.



If you see franks', you're asked to call the local police immediately.