Bob and Billie Simpson win on Lake Chickamauga

ATHENS, Ala. – Bob and Billie Simpson won the Tennessee East Division 5 American Couples Series tournament, operated by American Bass Anglers, held March, 1, 2014, on Lake Chickamauga.

Running out of Chester Frost Park near Chattanooga, they caught 3 bass weighing 12.52 pounds with a 5.93 pound kicker. For the victory, they earned a check for $360.00. Billie also won the womens big fish award with a 5.93 pound largemouth bass.

Taking second place, the team of Nathan and Jeannie Watson of Pikeville, TN caught 3 bass weighing 10.92 pounds and pocketed a check for $240.00. Nathan also won the Men's big fish award with a giant 7.11 pound kicker.

All ABA American Couples Series events involve a team format with each team composed of one man and one woman. Although many married couples compete together as teams, some teams consist of boyfriend and girlfriend combinations, parent-child combinations or just two friends. Contestants between 14 and 18 years old may participate with a parent's written permission.

The next divisional tournament will be held April, 5, 2014 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake near Chattanoooga, Tennessee. The top angling couples from across the nation earn the right to compete in the annual American Bass Anglers Couples Series National Championship tournament.

For more information, call ABA at (888) 203-6222. On line, see www.americanbassanglers.com.

