Tri-State Home Show could help boost local economy

One of the biggest home improvement conventions was held this weekend.

The turnout and the deals closed on the show floor are giving local lenders and remodeling company's high hopes for the housing industry.

Exhibitors at the Tri-State show say it's been busy with attendees willing to spend more on remodeling their home or purchase a new one. This could be a sign the local economy is turning around.

"There interested in buying homes. The younger generations are interested. It's not just your second and third time home owners," said Isaiah Tate, Hometown Lenders

According to Hometown Lenders Chattanooga, the local housing market through out Tennessee is improving.

"I know the sales are up. We are actually predicting that its going to get even better next year," said Tate.

They believe, low interest rates several banks are now offering to attract buyers is one of the reasons why.

"Rates can be as low as 3.5 percent to 4.75 percent. I think they are trying to help boost the economy. If you see lower rates you are going to buy," said Tate.

A few rows down from the local lender, Channel 3 talked to Wood Hollow Cabinet's. They were also pleased with the show's turnout and the way the economy is finally starting to bounce back.

"Its picking back up. The market was sluggish for awhile but around here and in Dalton where we are based, its picking up." said Jay Phippes, Wood Hollow Cabinets

Teresa Groves, the Tri-State home show's coordinator told Channel 3 the booths were definitely busier this year with attendees that appeared to be interested in upgrading.

"A lot of people over the last few years didn't do anything to their homes. Now they are ready to remodel or buy a new one," said Teresa Groves, Tri-State Home Show.

Close to 13,000 people already attended this years home show, which also means $1 per ticket sales will be given back to two local charities.



Sunday is the last day, the hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.