Two young children remembered after Bledsoe Co. drowning accident

A Bledsoe County family is remembering the lives of two young children who passed away earlier this week.



Twenty-four-year-old Monique Einwechter was driving down a gravel road on her parent's farm when her SUV slipped into a pond Monday night. Monique and her 1-year-old son Titus and 2-year-old son Jonathan were able to escape. However, her 6-week-old son, Enoch, and 3-year-old daughter, Elise, were trapped inside and never made it out.



Saturday, the family and community held a memorial service at the Fort Bluff Youth Camp in Dayton. A fund has been set up to help the family pay for funeral arrangements and hospital bills. If you would like to donate, click here.