Frequent candidate challenges Skillern commissioner

Hamilton County's May 6 primaries are just over two months away, and two Soddy-Daisy men are hoping to win the hearts and minds of District 1's Republicans for the County Commission seat.

Veteran Commissioner Fred Skillern is defending his seat against challenger Randy Fairbanks, a certified public accountant who has made multiple runs for public office but has not yet succeeded.

Fairbanks said Tuesday his campaigning started six months ago when friends nudged him into running.

"We've been meeting a whole lot of people. I've met some business leaders and people in the community," Fairbanks said. "They're just wanting a commissioner who's more accessible to the people working in the community."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

