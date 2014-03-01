State looks into privatizing services at parks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say Gov. Bill Haslam's administration is looking into the possibility of privatizing the operation of services at some state parks.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/1fyi6x5 ) 11 state parks are named in a request for information filed last week by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to learn more from private vendors about leasing and management options.

Kelly Brockman, a department spokeswoman, says the state is in the research phase of the process.

The Tennessee State Employment Association says that if the state moves forward with privatization, layoffs for state employees are likely to follow.

Brockman said it was too early to speculate on whether state jobs will be affected. About 350 full-time workers are employed with the inns, conference centers, golf courses and marinas under consideration.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.