Chattanooga march to raise awareness about Venezuela

Eda and Nathan Walldorf want their children, ages 10 and 11, to experience their heritage and grow up with a genuine appreciation of their Venezuelan roots.

"I want my kids to have my culture and understand it first-hand," Eda Walldorf said.

But for the Walldorf family, trips to Venezuela, where Eda's parents and much of her family live, aren't safe now because violent political unrest is sweeping the country. The crisis recently came to a head with government forces violently engaging and even killing citizens rallying against high crime and economic woes they blame on President Nicolas Maduro.

