Tennessee retires Dale Ellis' No. 14 jersey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dale Ellis has become the fourth Tennessee men's basketball player to have his jersey retired.

Tennessee hung Ellis' No. 14 jersey from the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters in a ceremony before Saturday's game with Vanderbilt. Ellis also was presented with a framed No. 14 jersey.

Ellis played for Tennessee from 1979-83 and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year in 1982 and 1983. He went on to play 17 seasons in the NBA for six different teams.

The only other Tennessee men's players to have their jerseys retired are Bernard King (53), Ernie Grunfeld (22) and Allan Houston (20). Tennessee also has banners honoring former coach Ray Mears and former broadcaster John Ward.

