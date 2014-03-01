As summer camp prices soar, so do adventurous options

NBC NEWS - Ah, summer. While warmer weather may still feel far off for most
Americans, for parents, late February and early March has become the
official start to the race to find ways to keep their kids educated and
entertained once school lets out for vacation.
Last summer, according to estimates by American Express, families in
the U.S. spent some $55 billion on summer activities, or an average of
$856 per child. That was 40 percent more than in 2012, making it easy to
assume that costs will rise once again in 2014. The American Camp
Association, which accredits more than 2,400 camps nationwide, reports
the weekly cost of day camp averaged about $300 while a week at
overnight camp averaged about $690.
Most summer programs offer
some scholarships or merit aid — $216 million in assistance at
ACA-accredited camps alone — while others may offer discounts to
returning or legacy campers. Parents may also be able to seek tax
credits or use money from a dependent-care flexible savings account to
pay for certain activities, says Peg Smith, the ACA's CEO.
But
whether parents are signing up for sleep-away camp, tennis lessons or a
pool membership, being a savvy consumer not only helps save money but
also ensures a happy, healthy and busy brood all summer long. "Start
making decisions now," Smith says. "A camp that isn't a good match for
your child is a waste of money no matter what."
Then again,
today's kids have options this summer that their parents never dreamed
of. Athletes can spend a week at basketball or football training camp —
or learn fencing, taekwondo or modern dance. And these experiences are as likely to be in China or Japan as the next town over.
Below is a sampling of just some of the adventures to be had in summer 2014.
Head overseas
Pennsylvania's
Camp Kweebec has become home to some 300 boys and girls from up and
down the East Coast each summer since 1935. This year, however, it set
its sights on broader horizons, launching the International Leadership
Camp, one of the first summer programs in China for middle-schoolers.
During
the three-week program in July, campers will receive intensive language
instruction as well as courses in martial arts, calligraphy, even
Chinese medicine and cooking, all while living with Chinese peers at the
Taihu International School.
The 2014 tuition fee is $9,975.
"We wanted to provide opportunities to speak Mandarin and absorb the local culture in casual settings outside traditional classrooms," says program director Matthew Rosenfield.
Vermont's
Middlebury College, through its partnership with the Monterey Institute
for International Studies, offers similar language immersion programs
for high school students in Beijing and Comillas, Spain, for Spanish learners.
Closer to home, Middlebury-Monterey also has programs in German, French and Arabic open to students in grade 8 to 12. Fees range from about $6,000 for the U.S.-based programs to $9,200 for the overseas campuses.
Be forewarned, no English allowed!
Mad scientist camp
Got
a tinkerer at home? Young engineers learn how to design and construct
the next big thing at Camp Invention programs nationwide, backed by the
National Inventors Hall of Fame.
New Hampshire's Letgo Your Mind
offers day camp sessions on LEGO cars, designing video games, even
creating hovercraft. Tuition is $295 per week.
Many universities, including MIT and CalTech, have summer programs focused on robotics for high school
students. And there is always Space Camp — based at NASA's U.S. Space
& Rocket Center, campers as young as age 9 learn what it takes to
live and work in space. The six-day program costs $979 per person in the
summer.
Become a rock star
Forget band camp — today's aspiring Jimi Hendrixes are spending their summer months learning how to write, record, even auto-tune the next top 40 hits.
At
the Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls in New York City, campers form bands
on the first day and spend the next week attending workshops on topics
from sound engineering to self-defense.
Campers at the Brooklyn
Music Factory learn not only music-making, but also do a little urban
rock-climbing at lunchtime. And at the Bandwriting Collective, for
$1,000, the two-week session ends with a concert at a major New York
City music venue.
"My two sons started off their teenage years
falling in love with the acoustic guitar," says Alison Schwartz, who has
sent her kids, both in high school, to School of Rock camps in New York
and Texas. "I was glad to pay for them to go learn to play Led Zeppelin
somewhere besides my house."