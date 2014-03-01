Controlled burns bring haze to downtown Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Controlled burns bring haze to downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

The thick haze that cloaked downtown Chattanooga and some surrounding areas Friday came from controlled burns in nearby counties, according to the Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau and Georgia Forestry Commission.

Two prescribed burns in North Georgia were the likely source of the smoke in downtown Chattanooga, according to Georgia forestry officials.

The larger of the two fires is a 3,800-acre burn between 1,700 and 3,200 feet of elevation in Noontootla, Ga., southeast of McCaysville, Ga. A second, smaller fire in Sugar Valley, Ga., near Ringgold, Ga., is about 1,000 acres between 900 and 1,200 feet, state officials said.

