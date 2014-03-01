Ga. weighs 'medical amnesty' in drug overdoses - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. weighs 'medical amnesty' in drug overdoses

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are weighing a bill granting amnesty in some cases to those who seek medical help in the event of a drug overdose or other medical emergency.

The Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law has passed the House and awaits Senate consideration.

Republican Rep. Sharon Cooper of Marietta says she sponsored the bill after hearing from parents of young adults who had died while using drugs. Seventeen states have passed similar laws.

Under the bill, anyone seeking medical assistance would receive amnesty from prosecution on possession charges when small amounts of drugs are involved.

Supporters include Holly Springs Police Lt. Tanya Smith, who says her 20-year-old daughter, Taylor, died last year because people were too afraid to call 911. She says the bill is "taking that fear out of it."

