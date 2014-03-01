Storm spotters are experts’ eyes, ears on the ground when severe weather breaks out

Working Together For You

Doppler radar is an invaluable tool for weather forecasters. It allows them to see into storms to tell where precipitation is forming — rain, snow, sleet and hail — and whether clouds are rotating in just the right way to form tornadoes.

But it has its limitations.

Chattanooga's closest National Weather Service Doppler radar tower is 45 miles away as the crow flies, in Hytop, Ala.

