US101 radiothon for Partners in Hope raises more than $500,000

We would like to say congratulations to our radio partners at US 101.



In this year's Partners in Hope radio-thon they managed to collect more than 500- thousand dollars for St. Jude.



That is the largest amount ever for Chattanooga in the 25 years of County Cares for St. Jude Radio-thon.



The event began 6:00a.m. Thursday and ran through 7:00p.m. Friday night. Each Partner in Hope gave a twenty dollar or more donation toward during event.



US 101 is still accepting donations.



Then Tuesday at 7:00p.m. at the Tivoli, the big "after party" Heartstrings for Hope.

Tickets are sold out. But you still have a chance to go.



US101 is auctioning off a pair of tickets on E-bay. Included with the tickets are receptions passes to meet the stars backstage.



To donate to Partners in Hope or to bid in the auction for Heartstrings for Hope Concert go to US101Country.com

