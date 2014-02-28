Lawmakers work to ban talking on cell phone while driving

Talking on the phone while driving makes you 2 to 3 times more likely to be involved in a crash.



Lawmakers are working to make talking on the phone a thing of the past while you driving and if you're caught, it could mean big bucks coming from your pockets.



For some, talking on the phone while driving is a no-no.



"Absolutely I do not talk on the phone while I am driving. I already have enough problems paying attention to the roads without added distractions," said Sarah Siner.



For others it's just another task at hand.



"I mean it's distracting, but I can do it," said Trevor Green.



But soon that could all change.



State Representative Jim Coley and others are pushing a bill that would force drivers to put down their cell phones and be allowed to only use hands-free devices to make those important calls.



"I think it's the first step trying to fix the issue, getting people's attention and letting them know how serious this issue actually is," said Andrew Williams, TN Regional Safety Council Executive Director.



Anyone who violates the law would get a warning.



If pulled over a second time, the driver would have to pay fees, for a third strike, drivers could face a fine of up to $500.



Green says the bill would make a difference in what he does while in the car.



"I'll just probably stop doing it, try not to break the law if they make it a law," said Green.



However, even with the proposed bill, Siner says more could be done and she believes drivers shouldn't use their phones in the car at all.



"I feel very strongly about cell phone usage in the car, because people need to be focused on the roads and not on their phones," said Siner. "I usually wait until I get to where I'm going before I return any calls or texts and usually I'm only in the car for 20 or 30 minutes anyway and it can wait."



The bill needs to pass committee before it moves to the house floor.