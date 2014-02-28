Home surveillance systems help homeowners and police

Detectives say, a home surveillance system called a "Drop Cam" was the device that recorded 32-year- old Kenneth Hill helping himself to someone else's property.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says, the home owner that lives on Rocky Ledge Drive helped investigators find the person that stole jewelry and other items. They feel the web cam he purchased is a small investment to help fight back against crime.

There are some that start around 20 dollars and there are others that cost a couple hundred. The monthly service fee ranges between $10 - $20 dollars per month. You can choose to have an email or text message alert sent to you on your phone when the motion sensor goes off.

This could add up to be a cheaper option than a home security system. Click the link to view web camera's and customer reviews: http://webcam-review.toptenreviews.com/