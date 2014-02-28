Cities should pay school districts

Cities across Tennessee need to start paying school districts millions of dollars in unpaid mixed-drink taxes, the state attorney general says.



Local school officials say the opinion released this week by Attorney General Robert Cooper means Chattanooga officials must pay the $11 million-plus it owes to Hamilton County Schools and can't negotiate a lesser settlement or use land to offset the debt.



The city is still reviewing the opinion, to decide what it means for Chattanooga. At least 15 other cities also owe money to school districts.