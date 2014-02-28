Erlanger files second lawsuit against Hutcheson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Erlanger files second lawsuit against Hutcheson

Erlanger Health System has filed a second lawsuit against Hutcheson Medical Center.

The 20-million dollar suit comes on the heels of a 550-thousand dollar lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Erlanger seeks repayment for the 20-point-5 million dollars it originally lent Hutcheson when the two hospitals entered a management agreement in 2011.

The agreement ended last year after a leasing arrangement between the hospitals fell apart

