Student injured while disembarking school bus

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

A Hamilton County student was hurt Friday after her backpack got caught in a school bus door.

Details are limited, but officials say she was dragged for a little ways. We are told the victim may have hurt an ankle. 

The student was taken to the hospital.

We'll pass along any new details as soon as they're available.

