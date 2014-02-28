Hamilton Co. jury rejects 1st degree murder, school shooter guilty of reckless homicide

Kenneth S. Bartley takes the stand in his defense Thursday. Photo J. Miles Cary/News Sentinel

JACKSBORO (News Sentinel) - A jury Friday rejected first-degree murder charges in a fatal school shooting.

The jury also acquitted Kenneth S. Bartley of two counts of attempted murder in the woundings of Campbell County Comprehensive High School administrators Gary Seale and Jim Pierce.

The jury deemed Bartley guilty of reckless homicide in the November 2005 shooting of Assistant Principal Ken Bruce.

Senior Judge Jon Kerry Blackwood set bond for Bartley, who has served more than eight years in prison awaiting this week's trial, at $7,500.

