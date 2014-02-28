UPDATE: Industrial accident claims life of one person

A person injured in an industrial accident Friday in Polk County has died. Harold Ledford was doing maintenance on a piece of equipment when another piece of equipment fell on him.

The accident happened just before 2:00p.m. at the CG Roxane Water Company in Benton.

He was taken to the hospital and immediately went into surgery. He succumbed to his injuries late Friday afternoon.

The investigation into the accident continues.

Higgins Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.

