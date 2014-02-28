DA will not pursue charges in death of 72-year-old shooting victim Ronald Westbrook

The District Attorney's office says they will not pursue charges against Joe Hendrix in the 2013 shooting of Ronald Westbrook.

D.A. Herbert "Buzz" Franklin sent a news release Friday, explaining the details surrounding the case that touched on the "stand your ground" laws that are on the books in some states.



Seventy—two year-old Ronald Westbrook suffered from Alzheimer's. He had been walking around in the cold for about four hours with his dog and apparently went to the wrong house.

Westbrook knocked on the door and tried to enter to Hendrix's home in Chickamauga, and was then later confronted Hendrix outside the home.

Hendrix then shot at Westbrook when he felt he was being physically threatened. Westbrook was fatally shot once in the chest.



The 911 call came in about 4:00am on November 27, 2013 from a home on Cottage Crest Court. Investigators say 34-year-old Joe Hendrix of Ooltewah shot Westbrook who had been walking around the outside of the home for several minutes and repeatedly ringing the doorbell.