Twenty indicted in East Tennessee meth ring

Eleven individuals have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging involvement in a meth manufacturing ring in a Knoxville court this past week.



In total, a federal grand jury indicted twenty people for their parts in a meth manufacturing ring in Knoxville and several surrounding towns and counties.



The 26-count indictment was filed February 19th, and names the following people as charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine:



Linda F. Pesterfield, 40, Sweetwater

John G. Roberts, 38, Sweetwater

Jeremy T. Palmer, 36, Loudon

Adam W. Normam , 33, Lenoir City

Randy P. Brewster, 19, Sweetwater

Mandy L. Moser, 36, Sweetwater

Ebony L Gallaher, 27, Lenoir City

Phillip B. Richardson, 23, Philadelphia

Christy J. Givens, 39, Lenoir City

Robert L. Smith, 27, Lenoir City

Tracy D. Lowry, 31, Lenoir City

Sherry R. Barr, 45, Lenoir City

William C. Crew, 32, Philadelphia

Eugenia D. Taylor, 31, Lenoir City

Kenny R. O'Dell, 34, Lenoir City

Miranda R. Lankford, 32, Lenoir City

Cynthia E. Rowe, 35, Lenoir City

Amanda R. Spencer, 23, Knoxville

Lester S. Willis, 61, Lenoir City

Joshua L. Ferguson, 30, Loudon

In addition, Pesterfield, Roberts, Palmer, Norman, Brewster, Moser and Gallaher were also indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Palmer and Roberts are also indicted on several firearm violations.



An investigation shows that the people involved bout pseudoephedrine at local pharmacies with the intent to manufacture meth at various places around Sweetwater, Lenoir City and Loudon.



If convicted, each person involved faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10 million.