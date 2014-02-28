Wallenda eyes 2015 date to cross GA's Tallulah Gorge

Nik Wallenda takes his first steps to become the first person to walk across the Grand Canyon on a wire in 2013.

Karl Wallenda walked across the Tallulah Gorge in 1970; his great-grandson hopes to re-create the walk.

By JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - High wire walker Nik Wallenda has a date in mind for crossing a nearly 1,000-foot deep gorge in the northeast Georgia mountains, 45 years after his great grandfather accomplished the feat.

Wallenda's representatives said Friday that he intends to walk across Tallulah Gorge on or very near July 18, 2015.

That will be the 45th anniversary of the day Karl Wallenda successfully crossed it as an estimated 30,000 spectators watched.

Kim Hatcher, a spokeswoman with Georgia State Parks, says the walk would bring national exposure to Tallulah Gorge State Park -- which includes the gorge -- and generate interest among a new generation of visitors.

Hatcher said an event application would have to be submitted. She said state officials are looking forward to working with Wallenda's team on that process.

