EPB warns of phone scam

EPB is warning of a scam affecting its customers.



Officials say scammers claiming to be with EPB call from phones that come up on caller ID as 648-1372 EPB.



They tell customers their service will be disconnected if they don't make immediate payment for a past due account and to buy a reloadable debit card like MoneyPak to make payment by calling an "800" number.



EPB says they do give courtesy calls to remind customers of past due accounts but never instruct customers to make immediate payments with pre-paid debit cards.



Any customers who receive one of these calls should contact EPB at 423-648-1500, and press 6, to report the time and date of the call.