Georgia man cleaning room discovers winning lottery ticket

ATLANTA (NBC) -- He cleaned up, all right.

A Georgia man was tidying his room and came across a month-old lottery ticket that was gathering dust — and turned out to be worth a million bucks.

Gregory Jarrett, 26, of the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, had matched five numbers in the Powerball drawing of Jan. 15, but had apparently forgotten about it.

After he checked the numbers, "I called for my mom, and I walked toward her, shaking," he said in a statement released by the Georgia Lottery. "She verified it, and at that point we hugged."

Jarrett claimed the prize last week. Georgia Lottery officials said Friday that they hadn't been able to reach him since then.

Jarrett said in the statement that he picked the numbers — 7, 8, 9, 24 and 29 — based on his siblings' birthdays. He said he plans to use the money to pay bills.

Under Georgia lottery rules, he had six months to claim the prize.