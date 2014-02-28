Former Democratic senator Eric Stewart pleads guilty to theft

WINCHESTER, TN (AP) - Former Democratic state Sen. Eric Stewart has pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

Media report Stewart agreed on Thursday to the judicial diversion plea in Franklin County Circuit Court. Originally, he had been indicted on charges of theft and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors had accused Stewart of selling a worker's comp policy to a couple and using the $750 for his personal use rather than for the policy.

The former lawmaker left the Legislature to run for the 4th Congressional District seat in 2012 but was defeated by Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais.

Prosecutor Mike Taylor said Stewart was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

After meeting those terms, Stewart can apply to have his record expunged.

