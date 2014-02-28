Court rules reading cellphone maps while driving is legal

FRESNO, CA (AP) — Drivers in California can legally read a map on their hand-held cellphones while behind the wheel, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.



The 5th District Court of Appeal reversed the case of a Fresno man who was ticketed in January 2012 for looking at a map on his iPhone 4 while stuck in traffic. The driver, Steven Spriggs, challenged the $165 fine and won.



Spriggs was caught up by road work and grabbed his cellphone to find an alternate route when a California Highway Patrol officer on a motorcycle spotted him and stopped him to write the ticket.



In their 18-page ruling, the appellate judges said California's law prohibiting motorists from talking on their cellphones without a hands-free device could have been written more clearly, but it doesn't apply to looking at maps on cellphones.



The law a California Highway Patrol officer used to ticket Spriggs applies specifically to people "listening and talking" on cellphones, not using their mobile phone in other ways, the court said.

WRCB APPS | Get the WRCB traffic app (but please, don't use it while driving)

