Closing arguments for school shooter trial set for this morning

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) Closing arguments for the Kenneth Bartley trial are set for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Campbell County.

Bartley faces a series of charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from the Nov. 8, 2005 shooting at Campbell County High School.

Bartley, now 23, was only 14 years old when the shooting happened in 2005, killing Vice Principal Ken Bruce and injuring Principal Gary Seale and Vice Principal Jim Seale. Bartley initially pleaded guilty to the shootings, but a judge threw his plea out after the defense argued that prosecutors pressured Bartley into making the deal without his parents present.

Yesterday, the Bartley testified in court for the first time ever. He said he couldn't remember anything from when he fired the first shot to when he landed on the ground. Bartley said before the shooting occurred he felt "scared" and "threatened."

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

