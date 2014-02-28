Highway 27 work a headache — but pain should ease by month's end

Tanya McClendon hasn't had much fun traveling on U.S. Highway 27 recently because of construction work just north of downtown Chattanooga.



"It is an absolute mess," said McClendon, who lives in Soddy-Daisy and hits traffic congestion in the morning when she drives her daughter to Girls Preparatory School and in the afternoon when she takes her home.



"I'm not even trying to go to Signal Mountain, and the Signal Mountain traffic is messing up my deal," McClendon said.



The congestion should improve soon, said Brian Charlesworth, project manager for Wright Brothers Construction Inc. The Charleston, TN business has the $102 million contract to rebuild the 1.6-mile stretch of highway. The project includes construction of new lanes and massive retaining walls and rebuilding six bridges and interchanges.



