UPDATE: Man arrested after overnight standoff in Cleveland

One person is in custody following a SWAT standoff in Cleveland.



According to police, they responded to a tip of a wanted person, Larry Silmon, on Adkisson Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.



Silmon was said to be armed and wanted on felony warrants out of Georgia, including parole violation for armed robbery.

Police found Silmon in his wife's apartment on Adkisson Drive with her 12-year-old son inside as well. Silmon was barricaded in the attic while the kid was roaming the apartment freely, police said.

SWAT was called to negotiate with the suspect.

"The 12-year-old boy wasn't being held hostage, he just kinda walked out of the apartment so the SWAT team used that opportunity to make entry into the home and they found him in an attic crawl space and put him into custody," said Cleveland Police Spokeswoman Evie West.

Silmon's wife told Channel-3 Eyewitness News Reporter Dan Kennedy she and her son are "shaken up" from the two hour ordeal. She said her son is not Silmon's biological kid.



Neighbors to the apartment were also evacuated as a precaution.

"I know when you pull out guns, M4s, and start putting on body armor, you're not playing around. It's a serious situation," said Eyewitness Corey Settles.

"If we had had a gun battle with this suspect, those bullets could've gone through walls and hit people," West said.

Police recovered two loaded handguns at the scene.



Silmon is now charged with being a "Convicted Felon with a Weapon." He'll also have to answer to his parole violation out of Georgia. He was booked Friday morning at the Bradley County Jail.