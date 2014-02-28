Famous Dave's has some cleaning to do

Dining out this weekend?



The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week reporting no failing grades among the 20 restaurants inspected.



Remember we do give the low score and this week that's a 75. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70.



Gunbarrel Road's popular Famous Dave's gets a 75 according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon.



Inspectors found the pulled barbecue pork was out of temperature, the cutting boards need replacing, kitchen utensils were not being cleaned properly, the floors and walls are in need of repair and cleaning. Once again, a 75 for our low score of the week.



The high score of the week is making the employees who work around Erlanger and the Health Department very happy. Congratulations to Hour Place on East Third Street with a whopping 97.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.



Enjoy your meal!