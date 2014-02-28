Warming for the weekend

(WRCB) - Good Friday! The warm weather is moving back in.

After a chilly start, southerly winds ahead of a cold front will help nudge temps up into the mid 50s. Clouds will also build this afternoon. Tonight will be overcast with lows in the mid 30s.

The front will remain stationary to our west, and continue to provide us with a warm flow of sir from the south. It will also keep skies cloudy through the weekend. The high Saturday will reach near 60, and the high Sunday will even climb to about 70.

The chance of any significant rain with the weekend clouds is small, but a stray shower or two can't be ruled out.

An area of low pressure will develop along the stationary boundary, and move through the Tennessee Valley Monday morning. It will be a soggy morning commute, but by the afternoon, skies will clear, and winds will blow from the north at 10-20 mph. That will keep afternoon highs in check. Monday will be in the mid 50s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 22

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 46

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 54

6pm... Cloudy, 52

9pm... Cloudy, 44

