ER City Council quiet on towing issue

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has stepped in to look into the official city ordinance number 787. And that investigation has council members quiet Thursday night.



East Ridge City Attorney, Hal North, "Because of such investigation it would be inappropriate for me, or members of council to discuss the investigation and the result of the underlying issues."



Currently, per the official East Ridge ordinance, passed in 2007, three towing companies are to be on police rotation for wrecks, and each of them must be operated by different owners. Now questions are being raised since 2 towing companies are owned by same person.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether someone illegally doctored the city ordinance.



