Kangaroo Express raises $192,000 for Junior Achievement

Kangaroo Express, the leading independently operated convenience store chain in the southeastern United States, operated by The Pantry, Inc. Thursday announced its second annual "Kash for Kids" fundraising campaign raised more than $192,000 in support of Junior Achievement, a non-profit organization that brings the real world to students through hands-on curriculum delivered by a trained classroom volunteer.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2013, more than 100 Kangaroo Express stores throughout the Chattanooga, Cleveland, Nashville, Huntsville and North Georgia areas rallied store guests to make donations for the Kash for Kids fundraiser, encouraging the local community to help young people develop the competitive skills and confidence needed to succeed in the 21st-century global marketplace.

Junior Achievement is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people to own their economic success. The organization inspires work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills and impacts 4 million U.S. students in more than 176,000 classrooms.

"For the second year in a row, the community's overwhelming response to supporting ‘Kash for Kids' has truly been inspiring," said Chris Hughes, regional sales director, Kangaroo Express. "Thanks to the continued support from our associates and guests, and the dedication of Junior Achievement volunteers, local students will have the opportunity to benefit from real life, hands-on experiences with encouragement to dream big and reach their fullest potential."

The $111,500 raised in Hamilton, Catoosa, Walker, Marion and Sequatchie counties will directly benefit Junior Achievement of Chattanooga. The $18,600 raised in Rutherford, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson, Coffee and Davidson counties will directly benefit Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee. The $55,700 raised in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Polk and Monroe counties will directly benefit Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region. The $6,400 raised in Madison, Marshall, Dekalb, Morgan, Jackson and Lauderdale counties will directly benefit Junior Achievement of North Alabama.

"This generous donation will help local Junior Achievement offices continue to support the personal and intellectual growth of students from kindergarten to 12th grade," Thurman said. "The impact of this ongoing partnership will continue in the classrooms of our local schools, where a greater number of students will now benefit from real world learning."

Kangaroo Express' inaugural Kash for Kids fundraising campaign raised more than $120,000 for Junior Achievement of Chattanooga and Junior Achievement of Ocoee Region in 2012. The campaign expanded in 2013 to support programs in Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.