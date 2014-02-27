Bill to protect outdoorsmen from drones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal that would prohibit the use of drones to conduct video surveillance of outdoorsmen in Tennessee without their permission has passed the Senate.



The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville was unanimously approved 31-0 on Thursday.



Bell says his legislation would be added to the state's current law that protects hunters or fisherman from harassment. He said the law should be updated as technology changes.



The companion bill is scheduled to be heard next Tuesday in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.



Last year, the Tennessee General Assembly passed and the governor signed a measure to ban most warrantless surveillance by unmanned drones in Tennessee.



