Lawmaker wants to identify sex offenders on their licenses

A Nashville lawmaker wants registered sex offenders to be identified on their driver's licenses.

Tennessee lawmakers discussed the proposal which would require that the licenses of registered sex offenders be marked with those words in red over the person's photo.

Though there's already a notation on the license discernible to law enforcement, the bill would clearly alert the general public.

Critics argue that this "scarlet letter" approach amounts to a second sentence for people who've already done their time.

But the bill's sponsor, State Representative Matthew Hill, said the point is public safety.

After listening to the concerns of his colleagues, the sponsor said we would work further on the wording of the bill before bringing it up again.