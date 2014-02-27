Hamilton Co Schools discuss needed maintenance

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - There are several schools throughout Hamilton County that have been on the waiting list for years, some even decades, to get new facilities. Some buildings are crumbling, leaking, have wiring and heating issues.



The Board of Education met Thursday to discuss construction and facility upgrades to the schools that need it most. No decisions were made, but Superintendent Rick Smith said the purpose of the work session was to get the ball rolling.



"We have things our parents have been concerned about for years and they have been patiently waiting," CSLA Principal Krystal Scarbrough said.



From old crumbling buildings like CSLA to overcrowding at schools including the only few-year-old East Hamilton Middle-High School. There's no doubt several schools in Hamilton County need fixing up, added onto or replaced altogether. But, there's not unlimited funds. That's why they've made a priority list.



Superintendent Smith says Hamilton County faces more than $200 million in needed school maintenance. Some commissioners argued a tax increase is inevitable to make our schools better, while others were adamantly against that.



Teachers and parents also packed the meeting in hopes their schools would be made priority. For some its been decades of waiting.



Superintendent Smith says his next step is meeting with the county mayor to discuss the future and what's financially feasible.