It's tax season, make sure you have your forms together

It's tax season and experts say it's time to get your information in check.

We have some great advice from the IRS on ways to help and even how to protect yourself from scammers.



Seventy percent of people qualify for electronic filing and it's free. The online program will take you through the steps. But if do you do run into trouble, there are people waiting to help.

This may be good, because this year IRS employees have stopped preparing tax returns.

This doesn't mean you can't get face to face help. Hamilton County has 11 locations for free tax guidance. But there are limitations. For free help you must have a household income of no more than 52-thousand dollars or be at least 60 years old.



Dan Boone with the IRS tells Channel 3, you need to pay extra attention to the tax process and keep an eye out for schemes.

The IRS will never ask you to buy a prepaid card or ask for any credit card number.

They may call but only after several times of trying to reach you through the "good ole'" mail.



There's more specified information on the IRS's official website.