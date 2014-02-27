Kentucky legally recognizes same-sex marriage

By BRETT BARROUQUERE, The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) - A federal judge has signed
an order directing officials in Kentucky to immediately recognize
same-sex marriages performed in other states and countries.
U.S. District Judge John G. Heyburn II on Thursday
issued a final order throwing out part of the state's ban on gay
marriages. The order makes official his Feb. 12 ruling that Kentucky's
ban on same-sex marriages treated "gay and lesbian persons differently
in a way that demeans them."
The order means same-sex couples may change their
names on official identifications and documents and obtain any other
benefits of a married couple in Kentucky. The order doesn't affect a
related lawsuit seeking to force the state to issue marriage licenses to
same-sex couples.
Kentucky's attorney general has asked for a delay, which hasn't been ruled upon.
Kentucky's attorney general asked a federal judge
on Thursday to delay by 90 days an order requiring the state to
recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states and countries.
The two-page filing says the delay is sought to
give the attorney general time to decide whether to appeal the Feb. 12
ruling and would give the state an opportunity to prepare to implement
the order.
The request came as parties in the case awaited a
final order from U.S. District Judge John G. Heyburn II overturning part
of Kentucky's same-sex marriage ban.
Earlier this month, Heyburn concluded that the ban,
which has been in place since 2004, treated "gay and lesbian persons
differently in a way that demeans them."
The attorney general's request doesn't mean that
Heyburn's decision won't go into effect. The judge did not immediately
rule on a potential delay.
Shannon Fauver, an attorney for one of the couples
pursuing recognition of a marriage performed in Canada, said she was
disappointed in the request for a stay.
Should Heyburn deny a delay, same-sex couples would
be allowed change their names on official identifications and documents
and obtain any other benefits of married couples in Kentucky. Heyburn's
ruling doesn't affect a related lawsuit seeking to force the state to
issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Final briefings in the
marriage license case are due to Heyburn by May 28.
The decision in the socially conservative state
comes against the backdrop of similar rulings or actions in other states
where same-sex couples have long fought for the right to marry.
Kentucky's constitutional ban on same-sex marriage was approved by
voters in 2004 and included the out-of-state clause.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in Texas struck down
that state's gay marriage ban but immediately delayed the implementation
of his ruling pending appeals by the state.
The Kentucky ruling came in lawsuits brought by
four gay and lesbian couples seeking to force the state to recognize
their out-of-state marriages.
The proposed order only requires Kentucky to
recognize the marriages of gay and lesbian couples performed in other
states or countries. It does not deal with whether the state can be
required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Martin Cothran, a senior policy analyst for the
Family Foundation of Kentucky, criticized Attorney General Jack Conway's
handling of the case, accusing him of "spiking" the state's defense by
not making persuasive arguments to keep the ban in place.
"If this were a private case, it would be legal
malpractice," Cothran said. "The longer the attorney general drags his
feet on this case, the worse it is for Kentucky voters."
Laura Landenwich, an attorney representing several
of the couples who sued, said a delay in implementing the ruling leaves
state employees in legal limbo.
"Basically, you are the state officer and employee and you need to know what you can and can't do," Landenwich said. "It'll be interesting to see what happens."
In his 23-page ruling issued Feb. 12, Heyburn
concluded that the government may define marriage and attach benefits to
it but cannot "impose a traditional or faith-based limitation" without a
sufficient justification for it."
"Assigning a religious or traditional rationale for
a law does not make it constitutional when that law discriminates
against a class of people without other reasons," wrote Heyburn, an
appointee of President George H.W. Bush.
