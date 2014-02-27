Alcohol citations against 7 Vols will be dismissed if players stay out of trouble

Less than three weeks after authorities charged a dozen current and former Tennessee players while breaking up a loud party, the legal cases stemming from the incident have been largely resolved.



All 12, including the nine current players, are likely to emerge with a clean record.



Seven members of the team who were cited, but not arrested, by Knox County Sheriff's deputies at the Quarry Trail apartment complex on Feb. 9 made their first appearance in General Sessions Court on Thursday.



A court clerk told the News Sentinel that the players agreed to similar resolutions that included payment of court costs and the dismissal of charges in 60 days if they stay out of trouble.



