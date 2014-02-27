Dalton band returns from Sochi Olympics

A group from North Georgia is back home after a week at the Olympics. The Earl Brackin Bluegrass Band traveled across the Sochi region spreading southern culture and bluegrass music.

The 6-member band spent 3 nights in Moscow and 4 nights in Sochi. The band's Logistic Manager Lynn Murphy said they bridged cultural gaps and crossed language barriers.



"It just really confirmed to me the belief that music is a universal language and regardless of the language barrier, we were able to communicate and talk about lots of things just because music had opened the door," he said.

As a child of the sixties, Earl Brackin said the trip was surreal. He said it's proof of the cultural connection of music.

"That was a great experience... To be a child of the Cold War and to go to Russia and Red Square and be endeared to the people of Russia and get past politics," Brackin said.

The band said all in the all, everything went "like clockwork." Murphy said they were one of a few hundred flights not canceled out of Atlanta the morning of the big snow and ice.

The $40,000 trip was mostly funded by friends, family and the people of Dalton. As a token of thanks, the band will be performing and sharing their stories at Dalton's Church On The Hill (1035 Abutment Rd.) Saturday March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

