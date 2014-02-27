UPDATE: Dade County church hit by AC thieves

Parts from the stolen air conditioning units are all that's left after thieves hit the Berean Baptist Church. Photo by Jared Guest/WRCBtv.com

Dade County Sheriff's detectives are looking for a brazen thief. One not only willing to steal from a local house of worship but is also willing to deal with live electrical wires.

"When the pastor came out to check , even the units, the compressor was still trying to kick on so they didn't cut the power to the units, no wires, no electrical wires were cut," says Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross at the crime scene Thursday

Sheriff Cross says Berean Baptist Church on Sand Mountain's Brow Road was burglarized sometime between late Sunday and Wednesday evening. Cross believes the suspect likely has a background in heating and air conditioning, and was only looking for one thing out of the church's six air conditioning units, a precious metal to sell.

"They only cut the copper lines to the compressors and stole the coils," says Cross, who estimates the thief's take as a few hundred bucks, but the cost to replace the units upwards of 25 thousand dollars.

"It's a shame that a person would steal from anybody, but a church? Its really a depressing sight to see this," laments Cross.

A parishioner says the church recently got a video security system, but it has yet to be installed.

Sheriff Cross wants to warn other churches around the area to be vigilant, and for the suspected thieves, he has a warning for them too,"we're going to be out looking and when we catch you, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law." \

If you have any information on this burglary, you're asked to call the Dade County Sheriff's Department at 706 -657- 3233

_______________________________________________________________________________



Detectives with the Dade County, Georgia Sheriff's Department are investigating the recent theft from a local church.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says Berean Baptist Church on Sand Mountain's Brow Road was burglarized sometime between late Sunday night and Wednesday evening.

Six air conditioning units, estimated between $25,000 to $30,000 to replace, were ripped from behind the church building, presumably for the copper metal within the appliances. While expensive to restore the units, detectives believe the thief may only have gotten away with a few hundred dollars worth of copper within the air conditioning system.



Sheriff Cross believes the suspect, or suspects, have knowledge or a HVAC background, as the units were burglarized while electrical power was still active to the air system.

If you have any information on the theft, you're asked to call Dade County detectives at (706) 657-3233.

More information as it becomes available, here on WRCBtv.com.