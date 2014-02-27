Move to boost Tennessee's minimum wage fails - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Move to boost Tennessee's minimum wage fails

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -

Democratic lawmakers' efforts to make Tennessee the 22nd state to set a minimum wage higher than the federal standard failed in a Republican-led House panel Wednesday.

The bill, which would have raised the minimum wage for tens of thousands of hourly wage earners in the Volunteer State by $1 per hour, failed on a 3-2 party line vote with all three Republicans on the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee voting no.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Turner said his bill would exclude employers paying workers the minimum wage so long as they also pay employees' health benefits.

"There'll be people who tell you it's a 'job killer's' bill and all that," Turner said and disputed such assertions. He said those making minimum wage pump their money directly back into the economy.

