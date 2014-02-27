Local woman chases her dream in Hollywood - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local woman chases her dream in Hollywood

By Barry Courter, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

When we think of someone making it in Hollywood, we usually assume they became a movie or television star. There are, however, as many ways to be successful in Tinseltown as there are ways to "make it."

Caroline Mescon, daughter of Jed and Phyllis Mescon of Chattanooga, hasn't made it yet, but she's having a go at it. She wants to work in the movie and television industry, but she wants to work behind the camera rather than in front of it like her dad does at WRCB-TV 3, where he is an on-air personality, including morning show host.

For the last year, she has been a page at NBC and, through connections she made there, she worked as an assistant director on a seven-episode made-for-the-web series called "Jewvangelist." Being a page is a paid position that puts participants through a variety of jobs. One of 80 out of 15,000 applicants chosen for the position, Mescon, 23, did everything from answer phones to work on budgets to work in marketing and distribution.

"You learn everything," she says.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

