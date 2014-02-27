EAGLE CAM: Berry College eagles' eggs due to hatch soon

UPDATE: This season's hottest couple at Berry College may well be the nesting eagles, popular web stars since the spring of 2012.

The two majestic birds have to eggs in their nest that could hatch at any time, with the first being laid January 6; the second three days later according to the school's website.

Both birds take turns incubating the eggs, If you're lucky, you may see one of the parents turning the eggs to prevent the embryo from sticking to one side of the shell. This encourages proper development for the eaglet.

PREVIOUS STORY: ROME, GA (WRCB) - Berry College's Eagle Cam shows a pair of bald eagles that seem to be naturals in front of the camera.

The school's streaming Eagle Cam went live in 2013, and the mating pair of eagles hatched two eggs last month.

The majestic birds don't appear to be bothered by the attention nor the wireless cameras.

"But they're wild animals, you never know," Chris Kozelle, Berry's Director of News and Editorial Services told WXIA in Atlanta.





Eagles mate for life, and often return to the same nest each year.

Berry College officials placed the wireless camera near the nest to show the hatching process, and it's been wildly popular with viewers on the web, generating millions of page view from interested eagle peepers.