Pizza Prank Goes Bad

FERGUS FALLS, MN (KVLY) -- Over the weekend hundreds of pizzas made it out the doors of Domino's Pizza in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. It's a constant race to stay on top of the calls and get the pies out in a timely fashion.



"Some people don't understand how much effort I put into going out there and trying to make a living and make people happy," explains Gabrielle Fietzek, a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza who attempted to deliver the pies.



Fortunately the Domino's Pizza has employees that care. Unfortunately a prank has set this shop back nearly 300 dollars.



"$297 and some change," says general manager JoAnn Robinette.



20 pizzas ordered to an ex-girlfriends house isn't funny in the least according to local police.



"It's not a victimless crime. There's a lot of people who work hard at their job to make that food," says Officer Nathan Lien of the Fergus Falls Police.



