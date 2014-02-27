Pizza Prank Goes Bad - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pizza Prank Goes Bad

Posted: Updated:

FERGUS FALLS, MN (KVLY) -- Over the weekend hundreds of pizzas made it out the doors of Domino's Pizza in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.  It's a constant race to stay on top of the calls and get the pies out in a timely fashion.

"Some people don't understand how much effort I put into going out there and trying to make a living and make people happy," explains Gabrielle Fietzek, a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza who attempted to deliver the pies.

Fortunately the Domino's Pizza has employees that care. Unfortunately a prank has set this shop back nearly 300 dollars.

"$297 and some change," says general manager JoAnn Robinette.

20 pizzas ordered to an ex-girlfriends house isn't funny in the least according to local police.

"It's not a victimless crime. There's a lot of people who work hard at their job to make that food," says Officer Nathan Lien of the Fergus Falls Police.

Read more from our NBC affiliate KVLY.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.