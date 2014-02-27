Economists project solid job growth in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Economists expect solid job growth in Georgia during the rest of 2014, with help from the housing market and the state's manufacturing and technology industries.

Rajeev Dhawan, director of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University, says economic growth may be slightly slower than in 2013. However, he said that prospects for this year have brightened a bit in recent months with a congressional compromise on the federal budget.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1eoLHxn) that Dhawan issued the center's quarterly outlook on Wednesday.

He said that a surge of technology jobs means a higher proportion of new positions will pay well.

Dhawan also predicted that Georgia's unemployment rate - now at 7.4 percent - will continue to drop, averaging 6.7 percent this year and 6 percent in two year.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

