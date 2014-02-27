Comedy Catch headliner Tim Wilson dies at 52

Tim Wilson, whose country-styled comedy and songs entertained Chattanooga audiences for more than 20 years, died Wednesday in Columbus, Georgia of an apparent heart attack. He was 52.

A native of Georgia, Wilson performed at comedy clubs around the nation for almost 30 years. He performed often at the Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, most recently last November.



Wilson also appeared frequently on local and national radio shows including "The Bob & Tom Show." His national TV appearances included "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Evening at the Improv." A talented musician, he was best known for his self-written novelty songs, including "Garth Brooks Ruined My Life," "The Jeff Gordon Song," and "The Redneck Twelve Days of Christmas," co-written with Jeff Foxworthy. Accompanying himself on guitar, he delivered the songs with a distinctive baritone twang.



His comedy albums included "Tough Crowd," "Waking Up the Neighborhood," "Low-Class Love Affair," and "Tuned Up."He had a longtime recording contract with Capitol Records.



Funeral plans have not been announced.

A sample of his comedy from "The Bob and Tom Show" can be found here.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4-n7Sfzt-M

